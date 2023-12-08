Arsons destroy pair of rural Alberta churches: RCMP

Two churches in Barrhead, about 120 kilometres north of Edmonton, were destroyed in intentionally set fires, Mounties say.

Firefighters were called to the Glenreagh Church on Range Road 40 just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

An hour later, they were called to the United Church on Range Road 54.

No one was hurt in the fires, but both buildings were destroyed.

Police believe a two-toned older truck that was seen near the Glenreagh Church was involved.

Investigators have asked anyone with information to call Barrhead RCMP or Crime Stoppers.