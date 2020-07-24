EDMONTON -- A cat on a sign. Mice in a tree. And soon an owl perched on a bench.

These are three of the eight new lanterns you might stumble across in the Alberta Avenue district of east Edmonton.

“We wanted to bring some light to the community, and I thought the best way to do that was literally bring some light to the community through lanterns!“ said Gabrielle Degouw.

Degouw is a local artist creating the lanterns in hopes of bringing some more joy to the area.

“Project, Uplift the Community” began with a grant provided by the Edmonton Arts Council and is split between Degouw and 3D sidewalk chalk artist Alexandra Jade.

“Brighten the area, bring a smile to peoples faces, especially at this time when were are kind of a little bit down.“ added Degouw.

She wants people to make an adventure of finding the lanterns so she hasn’t given away the exact location on her social media.

You can see more of her lantern project online and on instagram.