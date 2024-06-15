EDMONTON
Edmonton man killed in highway crash Friday night

An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo.
An Edmonton man is dead after a crash south of the city on Friday night.

The man, 31, died in a crash on Township Road 494 (Highway 623) and Range Road 232.

The road was closed for a few hours as police responded to the collision.

The RCMP did not say how many vehicles and people were involved in the crash.

More details will be released when police complete their investigation.

