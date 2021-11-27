Artist takes home $5K for award-winning parking lot mural

EDMONTON -

Five artists were awarded cash prizes for their contribution to a unique Edmonton attraction.

Wanting to spruce up the parkade at a new apartment complex on the southside, developer ProCura Real Estate Services launched a mural painting contest at their Louvre-inspired building.

Forty-four local artists covered parkade pillars with their take on iconic pieces from the museum or showcase Parisian-inspired art. A panel of judges reviewed the works and awarded the prizes at a ceremony on Saturday.

Ryan Andrade took the top prize of $5,000 for his recreation of "Oath of the Horatii," an 18th-century neoclassical painting.

"I liked how challenging it was," Andrade told CTV News Edmonton. "I thought this was a good historical piece.

"I wanted," he added, "to try something that's got a lot of detail and see if I can make it or not."

ProCura says it plans to host community events in the parkade and art walks in the future so that non-residents of the complex can enjoy the paintings.

To see all the finished murals, visit the apartment complex's website.