EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Second-degree murder charge laid in Alberta Avenue death

    A man is dead after an assault Friday morning near 118 Avenue and 90 Street on May 3, 2024. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) A man is dead after an assault Friday morning near 118 Avenue and 90 Street on May 3, 2024. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A 24-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 44-year-old man in the Alberta Avenue area last Friday.

    White Mngope Nganika is facing a second-degree murder charge in Michal Sadomski's death.

    Sadomski was found in distress in the area of 118 Avenue and 90 Street at around 6:30 a.m. He died in hospital.

    He died as a result of blunt force trauma, his autopsy found.

    Police aren't looking for other suspects.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News