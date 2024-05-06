Second-degree murder charge laid in Alberta Avenue death

A 24-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 44-year-old man in the Alberta Avenue area last Friday.

White Mngope Nganika is facing a second-degree murder charge in Michal Sadomski's death.

Sadomski was found in distress in the area of 118 Avenue and 90 Street at around 6:30 a.m. He died in hospital.

He died as a result of blunt force trauma, his autopsy found.

Police aren't looking for other suspects.