EDMONTON -- The Artwalk is the latest Edmonton festival to pull the plug on the 2020 event. The annual festival is held on Whyte Avenue each spring, and allows local artists to show off their work.

Artist Meghan Hole had already bought her supplies.

“The Artwalk definitely brings in a lot of revenue,” she said. “I’d say for a lot of artists it brings in $5,000 to $10,000, and that’s for newer artists. For established artists,they definitely take a big hit for missing Artwalk.”

Hole is a teacher, but she’s recently gone back to school herself. She was counting on her Artwalk displays to make new contacts.

While the festival can’t be postponed, organizers are still hoping to showcase local art in some format.

“We’re going to try something different,” Kim Fjordbotten said.

Fjordbotten hopes local businesses will get involved, and showcase artworks in their windows for the month of July, so people could walk past safely.

“It can still be a very distance relationship and still be able to buy art and support artist,” Fjordbotten said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk