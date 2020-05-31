As May comes to a close, Alberta has 584 active cases of COVID-19 and 143 people have died
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 3:39PM MDT
A healthcare worker shows a package with items used for testing people for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 584.
No additional deaths were reported.
There are currently 52 people in hospital; six of them are in intensive care.
The case breakdown across the province is as follows:
- Calgary zone: 440 active cases and 4,330 recovered
- South zone: 42 active cases and 1,184 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 69 active cases and 464 recovered
- North zone: 28 active cases and 202 recovered
- Central zone: two active cases and 95 recovered
- Three active cases and eight recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
There are currently 61 active cases in continuing care facilities in the province, and 659 people have recovered. A total of 109 residents have died.
In total, there have been 143 deaths in Alberta.
In the last 24 hours, there have been 3,138 tests completed.
As of May 31, 6,283 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.