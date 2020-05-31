EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 584.

No additional deaths were reported.

There are currently 52 people in hospital; six of them are in intensive care.

The case breakdown across the province is as follows:

Calgary zone: 440 active cases and 4,330 recovered

South zone: 42 active cases and 1,184 recovered

Edmonton zone: 69 active cases and 464 recovered

North zone: 28 active cases and 202 recovered

Central zone: two active cases and 95 recovered

Three active cases and eight recovered cases in zones to be confirmed

There are currently 61 active cases in continuing care facilities in the province, and 659 people have recovered. A total of 109 residents have died.

In total, there have been 143 deaths in Alberta.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 3,138 tests completed.

As of May 31, 6,283 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.