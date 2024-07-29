EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada

    Ashley Callingbull won Miss Universe Canada on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Miss Universe Canada/Facebook) Ashley Callingbull won Miss Universe Canada on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Miss Universe Canada/Facebook)
    Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.

    Callingbull, from Enoch Cree Nation, Alta., was crowned in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday.

    "This monumental achievement celebrates Canada’s rich cultural diversity and the resilience of Indigenous communities," Miss Universe Canada said on Facebook. "Ashley’s victory inspires young Indigenous girls everywhere, proving that their heritage is a source of strength and pride on the global stage."

    According to Miss Universe Canada, Callingbull, 34, is the first woman over 28 years old and the first married woman to win the title.

    "This is the most surreal feeling. I've been chasing this dream for years and I’m still in awe that it really came true. A girl from the Rez is going to represent Enoch Cree Nation, Treaty 6, Indigenous peoples and all Canadians on the Miss Universe stage," Callingbull wrote on Instagram."

    "Representation truly matters because when one of us wins, we all win."

    The Miss Universe will be held in Mexico in November.

