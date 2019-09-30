A Legal, Alta. bank sustained heavy damage after a car smashed into the building in an overnight ATM theft.

Police were called to the Servus Credit Union around 4 a.m. on Monday.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, a picker and a flatbed truck were used to remove the ATM from the building.

Two suspects fled the area in a truck eastbound on Highway 651 out of town, a third suspect left on foot northbound to a vehicle.

Police haven’t provided any descriptions of the suspects, except that one was wearing a mask or bandana.

The robbery left shattered windows, smashed brick and wires hanging from the ceiling.

The suspects also spray painted the security camera.

Police say they have reached out to neighbouring police detachments to see if the method matches any other ATM robberies in the area, and to see if any stolen vehicles match the description of those used in the robbery.

Legal is about 50 kilometres north of Edmonton.