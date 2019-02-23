The remainder of Northlands Park’s assets were auctioned off on Saturday, marking the end of an era for the company’s casino and racetrack.

Hundreds attended the sale for a final farewell, some paying a pretty penny for memorabilia they consider priceless.

Racing began at Northlands in 1910. The track officially closed in January, but a new venue—the Century Mile—will soon host the event.

“It’s a little bit sad to finally see the building come to a close,” Northlands Racing and Gaming Director Scott Sinclair said.

“This is basically the final chapter of Northlands Park.”

A former employee of 27 years told CTV News she had a lot of fun working in the building.

“It was a big family,” recalled Terri Alzetta.

Alzetta hoped to preserve those memories by taking a piece of the park home from the auction.

“I had a lot of friends that were jockeys and one in particular, so just some horse pictures,” she said.

The sale is expected to rake in hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It ends online Tuesday night.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Regan Hasegawa