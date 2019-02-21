Northlands Park is closed for good, but you could keep a piece of it with you.

“We’re selling all the assets, four floors of them,” Kastner Auctions President Sean Kastner said. “That’s all the nostalgia, that’s the restaurant equipment, that’s the alcohol and everything else in between.”

Online bidding has already started and will continue through Tuesday night. Potential buyers can preview the more than 4,000 items Friday, and the in-person auction starts Saturday morning.

“They can expect to take a piece of Edmonton’s history home with them,” Kastner said.

Michelle Mackay is interested in the “wicker furniture and some tables and chairs,” but said the auction is also bittersweet.

“We’d come here, I don’t know, every few months. My mom really liked the chariot races, so it’s kind of sad to see it go.”

All the items must be cleared out by March.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Regan Hasegawa