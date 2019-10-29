EDMONTON -- A pilot program is putting augmented reality technology in Alberta classrooms to help make learning fun and interactive.

“You can do things that are immersive and that’s really what the power of augmented reality is,” said Cassy Webber, Science Alberta Foundation CEO.

“It tends to drive engagement because there’s a physical interactive component, there’s cognitive development and contextual, getting students to collaborate.”

Augmented reality (AR) is the blending of the virtual world and the real world; games like ‘Pokemon Go’ use AR technology.

Wonderville, a digital ecosystem, and Agents of Discovery, an educational mobile gaming platform, have partnered to bring AR learning to classrooms across Canada.

“Agents of Discovery and specifically Alberta Explore was all about getting kids active using modern technology,” said Telus World of Science CEO Alan Nursall.

Alberta Explore was a campaign within Agents of Discovery aimed at encouraging people to visit and learn about various things across the province like the Alberta Legislature and the Banff Gondola.

“Sometimes we spend too much time looking at them (cellphones) but when done with imagination and creativity and skill, you can create things that actually increase your connectivity to the world,” said Nursall.

Mary Clark, the CEO of Agents of Discovery, says the platform allows teachers to create their own educational games based on specific lessons and subjects.

“I think it’s important that entertainers not be the only ones using these tools,” said Clark. “We want to put them into the hands of educators so that they can make learning, exploring, nature, and being outdoors fun and engaging.”

More pilots will be introduced into classrooms across Canada in the next few months.