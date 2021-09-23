August camper van fire deemed arson: Edmonton police

EDMONTON -

A camper van fire that sent a 63-year-old man to hospital last month has been deemed an arson by investigators.

On Aug. 18, just before 5 a.m., police and fire crews responded to the fire near 113 Avenue and 94 Street, according to Edmonton police.

The 63-year-old man inside the van suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help in finding who was responsible for the fire.

If you have information about the incident or video the area that morning, you are asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.