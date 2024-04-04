Autopsy confirms B.C. boy died of dog bite, Edmonton police still investigating

An autopsy has confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal dog attack earlier this week died of a dog bite.

The boy, who has been identified by his grandmother as Kache, was a Grade 5 student from B.C.

He and his mother moved from Alberta to B.C. last year.

He was in Edmonton visiting his father for spring break when he was fatally attacked by two large dogs on Monday.

The dogs were seized by animal control and remain in custody.

Kache's grandmother told CTV News Edmonton her grandson's father rented a room in the house from the woman who owned the two dogs.

The Edmonton Police Service says the manner of death is pending further investigation.

Police are still investigating and there is no word on any charges.