'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says

An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of 82 Street and 11 Avenue S.W. just before 8 p.m.

Kache was found "severely injured," and despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dogs were seized by animal control.

The boy's grandmother tells CTV News Edmonton her grandson was in Edmonton visiting his father for spring break, adding his father rented a room in the house from the woman who owned the two dogs.

"I'm upset, I'm mad. I want my boy back," Nancy Pearson said.

"I thought it was just a dream. And we were going to wake up from this dream and everything was going to be OK. Well, it's not. He's gone."

Pearson describes her grandson as a happy boy, who was always smiling.

"Fun, loving, caring. Heart of gold. Smiles on his face all the time. Artistic, very artistic."

She says she was told Kache was inside the home and his dad was in the attached garage when the attack happened.

An 11-year-old boy was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

The City of Edmonton has confirmed that two previous attack complaints had been filed about the dogs in 2024, one of which resulted in no charges, the other still under investigation.

Officials have not confirmed the breed of the dogs, but Pearson, who says she saw the dogs in person once, says they are Cane Corsos.

"This should not have happened," she said. "Those dogs should have been put down after the first time they attacked somebody. Those dogs are horrid."

Kache was a student at Osoyoos Elementary School.

In a written statement on Wednesday, the school board said it would provide support for students and staff who knew Kache.

"School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen is currently dealing with the tragic loss of a Grade 5 student who attended Osoyoos Elementary School."

"Due to the nature of this tragedy and the young age of the student and their peers, the school and district would ask for privacy as we work to support students and staff, and for the family who is now dealing with their loss.

"The school and district send our heartfelt condolences to the family."

The Edmonton Police Service says the file is still under investigation, and it has no information regarding charges at this time.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says the city plans to do its own investigation into the history of the dogs, and the city's involvement with previous complaints.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha