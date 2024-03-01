Autopsy determines man's death Monday in south Edmonton a homicide

Police are calling the death of a man found Monday in a south-side home a homicide following an autopsy.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Friday evening the autopsy on the body of Ozan Budak the day before determined the cause of the 35-year-old's death is from gunshot wounds and the manner of it homicide.

Police received a report of gunshots in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood at 6 p.m.

Officers searched the area but did not find anything suspicious.

At 11:20 p.m., police and paramedics were called to a home in the area, where they found Budak dead.

Police are asking anyone who lives near 106 Street and 74 Avenue with doorbell or dash-camera footage from Monday between 6 p.m. and midnight or with information about the death to call 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).