    • Woman dead in southeast Edmonton after police answer assault call

    A man is in police custody following the early Wednesday morning death of a woman in southeast Edmonton.

    Officers answered a call at 5 a.m. of a serious assault in a home at 3 Avenue and 42 Street SW, finding a woman with life-threatening injuries.

    She later died at the scene, and police arrested a man shortly after.

    Edmonton police say the woman and the man knew each other and that investigators are not searching for any other suspects.

    An autopsy on the woman is scheduled on Friday morning.

