Autopsy shows Edmonton's 18th homicide victim died from stabbing
Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man who was found inside a downtown apartment building on Friday.
CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 12:19PM MDT
The man found dead in a downtown Edmonton apartment suite Friday was stabbed, and police have ruled his death a homicide.
Investigators were called to an apartment suite at 93 Street and 104 Avenue on Friday.
The body of a man was found inside.
The victim has now been identified as Derek Cowan, 47.
Police say an autopsy determined he died after being stabbed.