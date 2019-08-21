

The man found dead in a downtown Edmonton apartment suite Friday was stabbed, and police have ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators were called to an apartment suite at 93 Street and 104 Avenue on Friday.

The body of a man was found inside.

The victim has now been identified as Derek Cowan, 47.

Police say an autopsy determined he died after being stabbed.

This is Edmonton’s 18th homicide of 2018.