Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man who was found inside a downtown apartment building on Friday.

Police were called to an apartment suite at 93 Street and 104 Avenue on Aug. 16.

They found the body of a 47-year-old man.

An autopsy is being scheduled for Aug. 20, and anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A police spokesperson said EPS held off on releasing the information for investigative reasons, and to notify the man's family.