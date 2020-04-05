Barry Allen, Edmonton musician, dead at 74
Published Sunday, April 5, 2020 6:22PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Barry Allen, an award-winning musician from Edmonton has died.
In recent years, Allen spent much of his time producing music for local artists, but he rose to fame in the 1960's as a performer himself with a best-selling album and a number-one single.
He also won a number of Maple Awards, which later became known as the Junos.
Allen revealed that he had overcome a battle with cancer.
Barry Allen was 74.