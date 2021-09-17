Bars and restaurants scramble to prepare for Alberta’s vaccine exemption program
Restaurants and bars in Edmonton are scrambling to prepare for business under the province’s restriction exemption program that starts Monday.
Businesses will need to ask for proof of immunization or a negative COVID-19 test result from a private company from within 72 hours, or operate at a reduced capacity.
The province announced the restrictions Wednesday evening and some business owners, while they understand the need for the measures, say the sudden change is only adding to their plate.
“For us to stay alive, we have to implement the vaccine program,” said Rajaa Berro, PM Lounge owner.
Unlike other provinces who announced vaccine passports, Alberta gave businesses only a few days notice.
“I am thankful that I have the option to stay open,” Berro said. “That, right now, is more important than anything… If that upsets some customers, I’m sorry.
“I’ve already heard from a couple customers on a regular basis, that I won’t see them for a while,” Berro added.
To better prepare for the new restrictions, PM Lounge hoped to hire more staff to check immunization records but it can’t afford to — especially after the restriction from two weeks ago that alcohol not be served past 10 p.m. that unfairly impacted bars and restaurants, Berro said.
The official opposition is pushing for a new grant program to give businesses now on the frontlines of enforcement of the new measures adequate support.
“We have to provide support for these businesses once again because a lot of them are just barely hanging on,” said Rachel Notley, NDP leader. “There’s a lot of different ways in which (these new measures) can incur costs.”
Fleisch Delikatessen has been asking for proof of immunization for weeks.
“We know our community well, we know it’s what they want,” co-owner Katy Ingraham told CTV News Edmonton. “Not every business will have that.”
Ingraham said many restaurants have been reaching out to her for advice, including how to deal with pushback.
The local eatery had anti-vaccine proponents flood its online reviews with negativity due to their implementation of the measure.
“Hang in there and ride it out,” Ingraham added. “With more of us (implementing the measure) that’s not going to continue very long.”
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Last in the polls and amid climate crisis, Green Party leader defends record ahead of final election sprint
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is defending her party's performance in the federal election campaign, with the party trailing in national support polling despite climate change being one of the top issues for voters, in a sit-down interview with CTV National News.
Afghan journalist on his escape from Kabul and waiting to come to Canada
An Afghan journalist, who is now in Qatar, is telling the story of his escape from Afghanistan and his expectations for his life once he reunites with family in Canada.
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
Ability of coral reefs to benefit humans has halved since 1950s, study finds
The capacity of coral reefs around the world to provide essential benefits and services to humans has diminished by half since the 1950s, according to a new study.
With 3 days left until election, O'Toole fixates on vote-splitters and deflects questions on his fate
With three days left in the 2021 federal election campaign and polling suggesting a Liberal win maybe the most likely outcome, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was laser-focused on one message Friday: a vote for any party other than his is a vote for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
Deadliest day since February: B.C. reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19
The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the deadliest 24 hours in the province since February.
Afghan interpreter reunited with family on Canadian soil
An Afghan interpreter has been reunited with her family in Canada after they were able to board one of the last evacuation flights out of Kabul.
Real estate heir Robert Durst, a three-time suspect, is convicted of murder in L.A.
A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years.
Calgary
-
Calgary board angry with UCP government over COVID-19 in schools
In a letter written to Alberta's education and health ministers, one Calgary school board says it is 'frustrated' by the lack of direction being given to them amid the rising cases of COVID-19's fourth wave.
-
Albertans rush to get their shots following vaccine restriction announcement
Alberta's effort in fighting COVID-19 has been given a shot to the arm thanks to a big day of vaccination.
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. holds Canada’s highest COVID-19 case rate by far, data shows
Saskatchewan’s far north COVID-19 case rate in the last seven days is sitting at 1,180 per 100,000 people – the highest across Canada.
-
Proof of vaccination QR code causing concerns for aging Sask. population
As the province prepares to roll out proof of vaccination, some are concerned that the aging portion of Saskatchewan’s population may not be able to easily adapt to the QR code that is planned on being used.
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases
Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Regina
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases
Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Regina vaccine clinic, rapid testing site dealing with influx of people following COVID-19 announcement
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic and a rapid testing site are dealing with a large amount of people, following Thursday’s announcement from the provincial government on plans to implement a proof of vaccination or a negative test policy.
-
'Hit a critical point': SHA to temporarily slow elective procedures in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority's Emergency Operations Centre directed leaders and care teams to move to a second phase of surge plans that include a temporary slowdown of elective procedures province-wide.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fire marshal says camper fire that killed Amherst family was accidental
The cause of the tragic trailer fire in Millvale, N.S., that killed a family of six has been ruled accidental.
-
Spike in COVID-19 cases is pushing New Brunswick's health-care system to the limit
New Brunswick's jump in COVID-19 cases has overloaded the health-care system this week.
-
Sexual assault victim involving a Sydney fast food restaurant speaks out
A supervisor at a Wendy's restaurant in Sydney, N.S., has pleaded guilty to sexual assault.
Vancouver
-
Deadliest day since February: B.C. reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19
The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the deadliest 24 hours in the province since February.
-
Vaccine opponents entered B.C. schools for 'completely unacceptable' protests, officials say
Anti-vaccine protesters allegedly entered multiple schools in B.C.'s Shuswap region Friday, prompting strong words from district officials.
-
Who is to blame for aggressive coyotes in Stanley Park?
It’s now been two weeks since the Vancouver Park Board and provincial officials erected a bright orange fence around Stanley Park to try and deal with aggressive coyotes.
Northern Ontario
-
Student union at Nipissing University launches safety tips for university students partying off campus
With recent sexual assault allegations at Western University, the Nipissing University Student Union is sharing safe partying tips on its social media platforms to offer advice to students.
-
Sudbury musician hosts Saturday concert for charity
It won’t be a Sudbury Saturday night, but a Sudbury Saturday afternoon. A local musician is staging a concert this weekend to help a local organization, as well as an important charity.
-
Cycling event to remember Const. Marc Hovingh
Almost 10 months to the day that Const. Marc was killed, family, friends and even strangers will cycle both on Manitoulin Island and virtually Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Original Pancake House on Pembina closes after 63 years
A restaurant that has been in operation in Winnipeg for 63 years is no more.
-
Crash shuts down part of South Perimeter at St. Anne's Road
A crash closed part of the South Perimeter Highway Friday night.
-
Convoy of trucks to cause delays on Perimeter Highway Saturday: RCMP
Winnipeggers might face some delays when driving on the Perimeter Highway Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Weekend storm expected to bring overnight winds and more rain
Technically, it’s still summer, but Friday felt like winter. The rain fell hard on Southern Vancouver Island, where total precipitation was expected to be in the 35-millimetre range through the evening.
-
Greater Victoria nurses rally at premier's Langford office demanding end to staffing shortage
Almost 200 nurses rallied at Premier John Horgan’s constituency office Friday to demand an end to the chronic nursing shortage in B.C. hospitals and patient care facilities.
-
Vancouver Island breaks record with 102 new COVID-19 cases added in 24 hours
There are now 6,031 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 700 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the B.C. Health Ministry.
Toronto
-
Ontario health minister says premier has 'been around' after last public appearance three weeks ago
In the three weeks since Ontario unveiled its vaccine certificate program, Premier Doug Ford has been notably absent from the public eye, with the exception of videos posted to social media and a virtual address last week in Toronto.
-
Police searching for man believed to be violent after two women sexually assaulted in Toronto
Police believe the 25-year-old to be violent and advises the public not to approach him if located.
-
Three people seriously injured in shooting in Mississauga
A shooting at a large gathering in Mississauga Friday evening left three people seriously injured, Peel police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.' Friends identified him as Stefanos Govas, a 39-year-old athlete.
-
McGill University to require vaccine passport for libraries, but many still want it to be mandatory for classes
“The logic of it makes no sense. If you're going to do it in a library, why are you not doing it in a classroom?” said Richard Gold, a McGill University law professor.
-
Montreal hospital shuts down two operating rooms due to spike in ICU patients with COVID-19
In a statement to CTV News, the Lakeshore Hospital confirmed that two its operating rooms have had to shut down “in order to address the increase in COVID-19 cases in the ICU.”
London
-
Car allegedly involved in north London homicide found
London police are asking the public for information after locating a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting death of Lynda Cruz Marques a week ago.
-
97 per cent of TVDSB staff provide vaccine attestations
The Thames Valley District School Board is reporting 92 per cent of educators and support staff who filled out attestations, are fully or partially vaccinated.
-
Second suspect wanted in death of Western University student from Barrie, Ont.
Police in London, Ont. are expected to lay an additional charge in relation to the death of Gabriel Neil, but are still looking for the suspect.
Kitchener
-
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
-
Male found in Kitchener apartment building lobby with serious injuries: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a man was found with injuries in a Kitchener apartment building lobby.
-
'It just feels fantastic': Ribfest and Craft Beer Show excited to be back in Kitchener
The Downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer Show is welcoming guests at Victoria Park from Friday to Sunday after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.