Bars in Alberta will open early and serve alcohol during FIFA World Cup

For three weeks, Albertans will be able to crack a beer before the crack of dawn.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Alberta bars and restaurants will be allowed to offer early morning alcohol service.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) said the nine hour time difference with Qatar means several games will be starting before dawn in the province.

The AGLC has approved alcohol sales starting at 5:30 a.m. from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, and liquor sales can start as early as 7:30 a.m. from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10.

The AGLC said it regularly considers early service hours for international sporting events.

Closing hours for alcohol will not change and all other rules around alcohol service remain in effect.

Canada's World Cup schedule starts Nov. 23 against Belgium.