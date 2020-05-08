EDMONTON -- Alberta's governing body for baseball has officially cancelled the summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baseball Alberta cancelled all in-person events until Sept. 1, 2020 Friday, citing restrictions such as physical distancing, large gatherings and non-essential travel as the causes of its decision.

“Although this decision will be disappointing to baseball families across Alberta, we felt it was important to provide guidance to our members in these uncertain times," Baseball Alberta Vice President Jon Oko said. "With the warmer weather upon us, we would like nothing more than to be out playing baseball, however the reality is that at this time it is not safe to do so. We must respect the orders and restrictions that have been put in place in our province by our Chief Medical Officer of Health and her team."

Baseball Alberta added its decision is subject to change and that it is developing protocols to return to practice once the province deems it safe.

Baseball Canada had already announced the cancellation of its 2020 national championships due to concerns about the disease.

Softball Canada and Little League have previously announced delays to their seasons, but have not cancelled them outright.

St. Albert Minor Baseball told CTV News it's still hopeful some form of baseball will take place in late summer or fall. The league said it has suspended sanctioned events and is preparing to issue refunds.