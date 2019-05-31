FC Bayern Munich midfielder Alphonso Davies made some young soccer players in Edmonton very happy Friday night.

Davies, who grew up in Edmonton, attended the BTB Academy training session and kicked the ball around, signed autographs and took photos.

“I enjoy coming out here, and I’m sure, when I was little, I enjoyed having players from Edmonton FC come out training session and help us out, so I know how much it means to them, and it means a lot to me as well,” Davies, who is an ambassador for BTB, said.

Davies is fresh off winning the German Bundesliga in his first season with Bayern.

He made his debut with the German giants in January and scored a goal in the Bundesliga in March.

Davies will suit up for Canada in the Gold Cup in June.