EDMONTON -- You're not alone.

That's the message from CTV News Edmonton anchors on the 10th annual Bell Let's Talk Day, which raises money for mental health initiatives and encourages others to start a conversation about mental health.

ERIN ISFELD

"Bell Let's Talk Day. It is critical in so many lives. For me personally, it's a day to reset. To recognize how I'm feeling; how thepressures of work, being a mom, a wife, a community volunteer can get away from me, and maybe you feel the same.

I have a hard time saying no. I try to be everything to everyone and I know that is not healthy. I suffer from anxiety. It is overwhelming at times, and I can only describe it as if there's a weight on my chest. It can even be hard to breathe. But somehow I always get through it.

For others though, it's debilitating and many don't have a support system to lean on. So please, if this is you, know that you're not alone, and be part of this conversation."

JOSH CLASSEN

"I'm from a time not that long ago, but a time in the past when mental health was not something you talked about, except in sort of whispered conversations. Especially as a guy, you didn't talk about mental health. But as the dad of three sons, I'm happy that those days are getting put further and further behind us.

I want my kids to know that growing up, mental health is as important as physical health, and if they need help it's OK to ask.

So it's Bell Let's Talk Day. We encourage you to be a part of the conversation, but there are two sides to every conversation and on this Bell Let's Talk Day, I'm going to try to do less talking and more listening."

CARMEN LEIBEL

"The Bell Let's Talk campaign has done so much to get people to open up about how mental illness has affected them. It's true, it affects everyone. Nobody is immune.

For my family, we lost two people recently: someone who suffered with depression for many years and another family member who battled severe addiction. He was only in his 20s.

Know you are not alone and if you need help, please reach out. Know that you are absolutely worth it."

NAHREMAN ISSA

"Just this past week, I attended my very first therapy session. Now, I haven't been myself for the past several months. I'm usually a bubbly person, a big personality, and I love to make people laugh.

I'm still all of those things, but there are days where I felt like a Debbie Downer, and those days were starting to become more prevalent. I recognized the signs that my mental health needed some looking after. I have the most incredible support system, but still I reached out to a professional.

Just one appointment and I felt so much weight come off my shoulders, and I will definitely see her again. Don't let that stigma of seeing someone impede you from getting into a better headspace. Let's break that stigma."

STACEY BROTZEL

"Eleven years ago, I struggled after the birth of my daughter. A time of joy turned into a pretty rough ride for me, and that came with guilt on top of the feelings of overwhelming failure and sadness.

But a friend asked how I was. They cared about the baby, but they asked about me. I wasn't OK. I got help, got permission to not be perfect. So when a loved one brings new life into the world, cuddle the baby. But don't forget to care and ask about mom."

ROB WILLIAMS

"I've always tried to be a good friend to loved ones I have in my life and I've practiced what the Bell Let's Talk campaign has preached over the years. Listen and be kind, lend an ear, offer a hug.

And when it comes to my own mental health, I use my "me time" to clear my head with a bike ride or a walk while listening to my favourite podcast, and I'm actually getting back into reading. Not just the news, but grabbing a book and finding a quiet spot. It's actually adding a little extra joy to my life."