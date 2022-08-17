Ben Stelter immortalized in sand by Toronto artist James Sun

Artist James Sun says Ben's energy and smile touched more than just Edmontonian's and Oilers fans. (Instagram @fallinginsand) Artist James Sun says Ben's energy and smile touched more than just Edmontonian's and Oilers fans. (Instagram @fallinginsand)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island