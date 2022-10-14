'Beyond amazing': New feature room opens at Edmonton's Ronald McDonald House
Venture through a pretend waterfall and you'll find a kid's dream, with walls full of toys, where sick kids can pick whichever one they want.
That's what's happening inside the new magic room at Ronald McDonald House, which is designed to be an escape from the medical issues that kids staying there are dealing with.
"They go through a lot and they've been through so much. Having something like this is just beyond amazing," said mom Michelle Welch on Friday.
Both of her children have a genetic disorder that causes kidney failure.
Older sister Paizley had a transplant about a year ago, and younger brother Bentley is expected to need one in the coming months.
"They're really good at coordinating appointments together, so we're not travelling as much, but eventually, in the next year, we will move back into the house, which I am so grateful for," Welch said.
The family is from Grande Prairie, about 450 kilometres from the Alberta capital. In the past year, the Welch's have spent 185 nights at Ronald McDonald House.
"It's their second home," Welch said.
Ronald McDonald House Charities has locations in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer and Medicine Hat. More information and a donation link is online.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg
