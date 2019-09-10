Bill Nye the Science the Guy is coming to Edmonton in November.

The Jubilee Auditorium will host An Evening with Bill Nye on Nov. 16.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Wednesday on Ticketmaster.

His current show, Bill Nye Saves the World, streams on Netflix.

Climate change and pipelines

In an armchair discussion with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the University of Ottawa in 2018, Nye criticized his approval of pipelines and reliance on fossil fuels.

"I have been to Fort McMurray, Alberta, it really is an amazing place in the most troubling way," Nye said. "In the Prairie provinces there is so much wind, even here on a day like this there is so much solar energy, that if you could capture it and solve the storage and transmission problems, you could run the whole place. Nevertheless, there’s this enormous fossil fuel industry."

Trudeau explained to Nye that many Canadians agree with his anti-pipeline sentiment opinion, but perhaps less so in Alberta.

"There are other people, many of them in Alberta, and on the other side of the political spectrum from me who really like the idea that we’re building that pipeline, but really hate the idea that we’re bringing in a national price on carbon," said Trudeau.

With files from CTV News