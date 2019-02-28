The proceeds from Blizzards sold at the Dairy Queen in Morinville on Feb. 28 will support the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF).

Customers can help even further by “rounding-up” their bill to the nearest dollar.

The money is being used to help the foundation construct “Jessie’s House”, a first stage emergency shelter for residents in the area fleeing violence in their homes.

The shelter, scheduled to open in 2020, will serve the Sturgeon Region, St. Albert, Edmonton Garrison and Alexander First Nations.

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation was created in 2012 after 26-year-old Jessica Martel was murdered by her common-law husband in Morinville.

The foundation is working to create a community that does not tolerate domestic violence while bringing hope and safety to those in need.

The second annual JMMF Blizzard Day runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.