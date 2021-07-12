EDMONTON -- A blue-green algae advisory has been issued for Astotin Lake in Elk Island National Park.

Visitors are asked to take the following precautions:

• Avoid all contact with blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible.

• Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) is visible.

• Do not feed whole fish or fish trimmings from this lake to your pets.

• Consider limiting human consumption of whole fish and fish trimmings from this lake, as it is known that fish may store toxins in their liver. (People can safely consume fish fillets from this lake).

The algae occurs naturally and can be visible during calm weather periods. Resembling scum or fuzz, the algae can be blue-green, brown, pinkish-red, greenish brown and have a musty or grass-like smell.

Those who come in contact with the algae may experience skin irritations, sore throat, red eyes, swollen lips, fever or nausea.

Areas where the blue-algae is not visible can be used for recreational purposes, according to a release.