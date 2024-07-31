Blue-green algae found in Pigeon Lake
Alberta Health Services is advising Pigeon Lake residents and visitors to take precautions because of blue-green algae found in its water.
Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, occurs naturally in hot, calm weather.
It looks like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water, can be a variety of colours, and smell musty or grassy.
Anyone who lives near Pigeon Lake's shore and visitors should avoid
contact with any algae blooms,
swimming or wading in areas where algae is visible (this goes for pets, too),
feeding whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake to pets, and
consider limiting human consumption of fish and fish trimmings from the lake, as fish can store toxins in their liver. AHS said fish fillets would be safe to eat.
Boiling water will not kill cyanobacteria in it.
Anyone who does come into contact with algae blooms should wash immediately.
Blue-green algae can cause skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.
AHS said water where blooms are not visible can still be used recreationally even while the advisory is in place.
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Changes are coming to mortgage rules. Will they help you afford a new home?
New mortgage rules from the federal government taking effect Thursday won't “move the needle,” according to some experts in the housing industry.
Liberal donations up, but Conservatives again outpace all parties on fundraising
Liberals saw their donations rise in the second quarter of this year, showing the sole increase among federal parties, though Conservatives continue to dominate.
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Ticketmaster data breach sparks investigation from privacy commissioner
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has announced an investigation into a cyber attack on entertainment company Ticketmaster following a personal information breach targeting millions of customers around the world.
Who was Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political leader killed in Tehran?
Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of Hamas since 2017, has been the most visible leader of the group during Israel’s war in Gaza, and was key in ongoing ceasefire and hostage release negotiations.
'I absolutely felt threatened': Former VPD exec speaks out alleging workplace toxicity and complicity
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
