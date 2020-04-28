EDMONTON -- A cool morning across the Edmonton metro region this morning with temperatures in the 0 to 4 degree range.

EIA (always with a bit of a cold bias) even slipped below zero.

But, it'll warm up quickly with sunny skies and a 15-20 km/h west wind.

Temperatures should be in the low to mid-teens by lunch and we'll get to around 18 degrees for a high later today.

Wind will occasionally gust to around 30 km/h.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day with a high of 20 or 21.

Wind looks calm for much of the day and then picks up later in the afternoon as the cloud cover increases.

A low pressure system will develop near Drayton Valley late in the day and then move east.

That system may set off some showers in central and north-central AB Wednesday night.

LONG Range - Highs in the 16 to 20 range and Sunny-to-Partly Cloudy skies for Thu/Fri/Sat.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind - West 15-20 gusting to 30 km/h

High: 18

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 12

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Wind - light in the morning, a few gusts in the afternoon.

Slight risk of a scattered shower in the evening.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 18