Blue skies and rising temperatures: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- A cool morning across the Edmonton metro region this morning with temperatures in the 0 to 4 degree range.
EIA (always with a bit of a cold bias) even slipped below zero.
But, it'll warm up quickly with sunny skies and a 15-20 km/h west wind.
Temperatures should be in the low to mid-teens by lunch and we'll get to around 18 degrees for a high later today.
Wind will occasionally gust to around 30 km/h.
Wednesday looks to be the warmest day with a high of 20 or 21.
Wind looks calm for much of the day and then picks up later in the afternoon as the cloud cover increases.
A low pressure system will develop near Drayton Valley late in the day and then move east.
That system may set off some showers in central and north-central AB Wednesday night.
LONG Range - Highs in the 16 to 20 range and Sunny-to-Partly Cloudy skies for Thu/Fri/Sat.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
- Wind - West 15-20 gusting to 30 km/h
- High: 18
- Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.
- 9pm: 12
- Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.
- Wind - light in the morning, a few gusts in the afternoon.
- Slight risk of a scattered shower in the evening.
- Morning Low: 5
- Afternoon High: 20
- Thursday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 8
- Afternoon High: 18
- Friday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: 7
- Afternoon High: 16
- Saturday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 18
- Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.
- Morning Low: 5
- Afternoon High: 17