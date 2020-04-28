EDMONTON -- A cool morning across the Edmonton metro region this morning with temperatures in the 0 to 4 degree range.

EIA (always with a bit of a cold bias) even slipped below zero.

 

But, it'll warm up quickly with sunny skies and a 15-20 km/h west wind.

Temperatures should be in the low to mid-teens by lunch and we'll get to around 18 degrees for a high later today.

Wind will occasionally gust to around 30 km/h.

 

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day with a high of 20 or 21.

Wind looks calm for much of the day and then picks up later in the afternoon as the cloud cover increases.

A low pressure system will develop near Drayton Valley late in the day and then move east.

That system may set off some showers in central and north-central AB Wednesday night.

 

LONG Range - Highs in the 16 to 20 range and Sunny-to-Partly Cloudy skies for Thu/Fri/Sat.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Sunny this morning.  Partly cloudy this afternoon.
  • Wind - West 15-20 gusting to 30 km/h
  • High:  18
  • Tonight - A few clouds.  Wind easing.
  • 9pm:  12
  • Wednesday - Sunny in the morning.  Increasing afternoon cloud.
  • Wind - light in the morning, a few gusts in the afternoon.
  • Slight risk of a scattered shower in the evening.
  • Morning Low:  5
  • Afternoon High:  20
  • Thursday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  8
  • Afternoon High:  18
  • Friday - Mainly sunny.  
  • Morning Low: 7 
  • Afternoon High:  16
  • Saturday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  3
  • Afternoon High:  18
  • Sunday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of showers.
  • Morning Low:  5
  • Afternoon High:  17