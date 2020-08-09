Advertisement
Body found at gas station in Cold Lake, police seeking stolen SUV
Published Sunday, August 9, 2020 3:03PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, August 9, 2020 6:09PM MDT
Stock photo of a black Nissan Murano.
A man was found dead at a Petro Canada gas station on Highway 28 in Cold Lake early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the gas station around 1 a.m. after a report that a man had been shot.
Four people reportedly left the area in a stolen 2018 black Nissan Murano with Alberta plate BRW 5433, which was last seen on Cold Lake First Nations Sunday morning.
The SUV has tinted windows and a dent in the back.
Anyone who has seen the SUV or has information is asked to call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday in Edmonton.