EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Body of 21-year-old man found in central Alberta field: RCMP

    RCMP vehicles can be seen in this undated file photo. (File) RCMP vehicles can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
    Share

    Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man in central Alberta.

    The man's body was found in a field after a tip was reported to Rocky Mountain House RCMP on Friday.

    Mounties say the body showed signs of injuries and the death was deemed a homicide after an autopsy.

    The victim has been identified as a resident of O'Chiese First Nation, but his name has not been released.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the John Tavares tax case could affect professional athletes in Canada and the U.S.

    John Tavares has taken more than 20,000 faceoffs during his 15-year NHL career, but it's one with the Canada Revenue Agency that may be the most consequential. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News