Body of 21-year-old man found in central Alberta field: RCMP

Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man in central Alberta.

The man's body was found in a field after a tip was reported to Rocky Mountain House RCMP on Friday.

Mounties say the body showed signs of injuries and the death was deemed a homicide after an autopsy.

The victim has been identified as a resident of O'Chiese First Nation, but his name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.