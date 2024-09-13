Pumpkin spice in Edmonton: A guide
♫♪♪It's the most wonderful tiiiiiiime of the yearrrrrrr♫♪♪ (say/sing 27 per cent of people, anyway).
Ah, yes. A chill in the air. Cool winds from the north. Furnaces kicking in. Soon, the threat of frost.
But it isn't hints of eggnog and peppermint thrilling our senses at Edmonton cafes and stores, leading some to break out in song (mostly in their heads). At least not yet.
Pumpkin spice is back again for another season. It has its mass-market popularity roots with one of the most recognizable American brands today, Starbucks, which introduced the Pumpkin Spice Latte to the world in 2003 and never looked back.
The Seattle-based international coffee chain has since expanded its product offering related to the mixture of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and clove.
More on that below.
The phenomenon has gone way beyond 'Buckies,' though. Way, way, way beyond.
Every multinational chain, it seems — from restaurants to food-product giants — as well as small businesses offer pumpkin spice something.
There's been pumpkin spice-flavoured Spam, ramen, scented garbage bags and caviar.
For now, pumpkin spice is still a seasonal thing.
Starbucks et al are expected to pull it before Christmas frenzy goes full bore, but 27 per cent of 1,000 people surveyed by a U.S. marketing firm last year said they would like to see pumpkin spice year-round.
Still, 33 per cent of them think it's overrated.
Regardless, here we are.
We're well into the 21st Century, and pumpkin spice is a household label creeping up on the likes of vanilla and chocolate. And I don't recall seeing vanilla Spam available, ever, in the canned meat aisle.
And, assuming the U.S. survey is somewhat reflective of Canada, 27 per cent of Edmontonians — so an estimated 300,000 of you — are already on the PS bandwagon.
In no particular order, here's where you can find it — in so many different forms — in the area:
The Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks returns to menus August 22. (Peter Morgan/AP/File via CNN Newsource)
Starbucks
Let's start with the PS elephant in the room (city.) Their signature pumpkin spice lattes (a.k.a. PSLs) are front-and-centre as summer enters its death throes at the coffee giant's locations littered across the Edmonton region.
There's the iced version as well.
Also on offer: pumpkin spice frappuccino blended beverage, pumpkin spice creme frappuccino blended beverage and pumpkin spice creme steamer.
Alley Kat
Edmonton's oldest craft brewery has been whipping up seasonal batches of its Pumpkin Pie Spiced Ale since 2007, releasing it this year on Aug. 26. Shoppers can find it at liquor stores and can also pick it up in cans or kegs from their location on 60 Avenue just west of 99 (a.k.a. Happy Beer) Street.
Tim Hortons pumpkin spice offerings in 2023. (Credit: Tim Hortons)
Tim Hortons
The Canadian donut and coffee icon is on the pumpkin spice bandwagon, too. In the past, they've offered pumpkin spice cold brew, Timbits and glazed donuts as well.
On the Timmies menu: pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin spice iced capp, pumpkin spice muffin.
A&W
Fun fact: The Edmonton area — from Morinville and Gibbons to the north, Ardrossan to the east, Leduc to the south, and Stony Plain to the west, but mostly inside the Henday — is home to 56 A&W restaurants, 39 of which house the so-called Brew Bar.
It is from select Brew Bar locations one can order their drinks that include our spice du jour: their pumpkin spice latte and a frozen version.
7-Eleven pumpkin spice latte. (Credit: 7-Eleven)
7-Eleven
The global convenience store chain has been selling PSLs since 2011 and will be selling them until the end of October or early November:
Their pumpkin spice latte, which Sev describes as "pumpkiny and spicy — but not too spicy," is available at all of their stores.
The pumpkin spiced danish, which is baked fresh in-store daily, is available at 80 per cent of their locations.
Flirt Cupcakes
Pumpkin spice cupcakes and cookies will be on sale all of September and October at the Whyte Avenue shop at 91 Street close to the University of Alberta's Campus Saint-Jean.
Pumpkin Spice Cheerios (Credit: Superstore)
Superstore/Loblaws
The Edmonton West Superstore location had 24 pumpkin-spice products available as of this writing, including yogurt, whipped topping, Cheerios breakfast cereal, Coffee Crisp candy bar, scented candles, swiss rolls and six varieties of coffee whitener.
Central City Market and Cafe
This locale on 106 Avenue at 105 Street next to the Metro LRT line is peddling pumpkin spice lattes and iced pumpkin spice lattes.
Peters' Drive In in Edmonton.
Peters' Drive-In
The Alberta-born fast-food chain that sports 30 standard milkshake flavours year-round will be offering a pumpkin-spiced one this fall – "as soon as our supplies arrive!" it said in an email, exclamation point included – and will be on the menu from early September until mid-November. The Edmonton location is on Calgary Trail just north of 51 Avenue and can be accessed via either Calgary Trail or the northbound Gateway Boulevard.
Sobey's
A range of products coffee cream, coffee, and cookies.are available at their area stores, including:
- Compliments Pumpkin Spice Coffee pods 12’s;
- Van Houtte KCUP Coffee pods 12’s Pumpkin Spice;
- Starbucks Nespresso Compatible Pumpkin Spice pods;
- Starbucks KCUP PODS, Compliments Pumpkin Spice Cookies;
- Celebration Pumpkin Spice Cookies.
- Moo's Pumpkin Spice Mini Protein Muffins
Cafe Haven
Pumpkin spice lattes (and pumpkin chai lattes) are available at this Sherwood Park cafe at Sioux Road and Broadmoor Boulevard.
Second Cup Cafe
Now on the feature menu for the coffee chain with 15 area locations are the pumpkin spice latte, the iced pumpkin spice latte and the pumpkin spice oat latte.
Edmonton Public Library
A reading selection for those enchanted by this topic or just looking for something fun to thumb through is available via EPL.
Remedy Cafe
This local chai and coffee chain — which has grown from its first location, established in the late 1990s, on 109 Street kitty corner to the Garneau Theatre, to 10 stores across Edmonton (including one in Sherwood Park and three on the U of A campus) — has pumpkin spice available for its drinks.
Brew Ville
This single-serve coffee haven lists 24-packs of Keurig-compatible cups (K-Cups), among its products, featuring pumpkin spice from brands such as Barrie House, Boston's Best, Timothy's, Torani, Zavida, Grove Square (cappuccino) and Indulgio (latte).
Blenz Coffee
This B.C.-based cafe chain with two Edmonton locations has pumpkin spice lattes available.
Kans Of Any Colour
Swab your kitchen or whichever surface you want with pumpkin spice-hued Benjamin Moore paint from this south-side store.
Hansen Distillery is located at 17412 111 Ave. NW. (CTV News Edmonton)
Hansen Distillery
This craft spirits shop in west Edmonton (not that far from the TV station, hmmmm) is slated to release its seasonal batch of pumpkin spice cream liqueur on Oct. 2. It will be available via the store and through whichever liquor retailer picks it up to sell.
Vintage Fork
This Norwood loose-leaf (nd other goodies, including drinks to go) tea shop that was formerly housed at the U of A's Rutherford House has pumpkin spice matcha on its menu.
A McDonald's at Manning Town Centre on Aug. 20, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
McDonald's
The fast-food giant has pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin spice cream cold brew available.
Icon Hair and Body
This hair and body products retailer with two Edmonton locations sells a pumpkin spice-scented set that includes Lalicious-branded mini sugar scrub and body butter that comes in a gold glitter bag.
YEG Exotic
Buy Filbert's brand pumpkin spice soda from this local peddler of treats from around the world. Three Edmonton locations.
There's always more ...
This isn't a complete list of absolutely everything that's pumpkin spice in Edmonton — it's probably getting to the point where it'd be like listing everything that's vanilla or chocolate, right? — but we'd like to add to it and could use your help. Do reach out with a PS in YEG tip.
