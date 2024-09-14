EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 dead in Edmonton collision involving motorcycle and SUV

    Edmonton police file photo (CTV News) Edmonton police file photo (CTV News)
    Share

    An investigation is underway into a Friday afternoon collision that left one man dead.

    At around 4:35 p.m., a motorcycle traveling eastbound on 118 Avenue struck an SUV travelling southbound on 139 Street.

    EMS treated the motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man and transported him to hospital where he died.

    The SUV driver, a 34-year-old woman, had no injuries. A female youth passenger was assessed for minor injuries, according to an Edmonton police media release.

    The motorcyclist’s speed is believed to have been a factor.

     

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News