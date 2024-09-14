1 dead in Edmonton collision involving motorcycle and SUV

An investigation is underway into a Friday afternoon collision that left one man dead.

At around 4:35 p.m., a motorcycle traveling eastbound on 118 Avenue struck an SUV travelling southbound on 139 Street.

EMS treated the motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man and transported him to hospital where he died.

The SUV driver, a 34-year-old woman, had no injuries. A female youth passenger was assessed for minor injuries, according to an Edmonton police media release.

The motorcyclist’s speed is believed to have been a factor.