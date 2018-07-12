The body of a Grande Prairie toddler has been found 220 kilometres downstream from where he went missing.

Two-year-old Myles was with his family in the Wapiti River near the Canfor Bridge on Friday, July 6 when he disappeared.

On Thursday, police in Peace River were called to a construction berm off 94 Street where his body was found.

Police said the body has been tentatively identified as the missing child.

“It’s devastating for the whole community, everybody was hoping for a different outcome,” Cst. Melanie McIntosh said.

“Unfortunately it is a very sad day for everybody.”