A two-year-old boy disappeared while he was with his family near a northwestern Alberta river Friday night.

RCMP, STARS Air Ambulance and a Grande Prairie search and rescue team responded to the Wapiti River around 5 p.m. and started the search at the Canfor Bridge.

Police called off the search at 11 p.m. and resumed at 7 a.m.

On Saturday, the search for the boy, Myles, widened more than 100 metres into the tree line on both sides of the river banks and eight kilometres downstream.

“It’s been raining consistently all day,” Cst. Melanie McIntosh said. “The banks are very high and slippery, but we’re working hard and we’re going to keep working.

There have been three boats and 20 to 30 people searching at all times, RCMP said.

Crews will search until sundown and reevaluate their plans Sunday.

Myles was last seen wearing a black and grey shirt, red shorts, sandals and a hat.

RCMP ask the public to stay away from the area while they search.