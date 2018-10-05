RCMP said an investigation was underway, after the body of a woman reported missing in late September was found earlier in the week, and her death was determined to be suspicious.

Police said officers with St. Paul RCMP found the woman’s body in the North Saskatchewan River near Duvernay, a hamlet in central Alberta on October 3.

The next day, an autopsy positively identified the deceased as Lindsay Marie Jackson, 25.

The discovery came days after Jackson was reported missing to RCMP. She was last seen on September 22 at a home in Saddle Lake.

Her death is being treated as suspicious, but RCMP said the cause of death would not be released at this time.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the file.