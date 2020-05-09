EDMONTON -- The flood stricken Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says it is on track to lift its boil water advisory sooner than it was originally projected.

Since flooding struck the water treatment plant late last month, the RMWB and associated engineering have been working on a multi-phase plan to flush, disinfect, and test water in the plant and the potable water distribution system.

The first phase of the plan is expected to be completed by next week allowing the potable water truck-fill station to reopen, the RM of Wood Buffalo said in a news release.

The advisory was projected to remain in place until early September.

The boil water advisory remains in effect for all neighbourhoods in Fort McMurray, Anzac, Draper, Gregoire Lake Estates and Saprae Creek Estates.

The advisories are set to be lifted in phases throughout the 375-kilometres potable water distribution system.

Earlier this week the provincial government pledged $147 million to victims of the northern Alberta floods.