EDMONTON -- The government of Alberta pledged $147 million to help northern Albertans recover and rebuild from devastating, once-in-a-generation spring floods.

This is a breaking news update. Original story follows...

The province will announce funding Friday to help victims of once-in-a-generation flooding in northern Alberta recover and rebuild.

Premier Jason Kenney, Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu and local MLAs will reveal the financial supports in a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Northern communities like Fort McMurray and Fort Vermilion are picking up the pieces after ice jams caused the Athabasca, Clearwater and Peace rivers to overflow.

Large swaths of downtown Fort McMurray, population 66,573, were underwater and roughly 13,000 people evacuated their homes.

Wood Buffalo Mayor Don Scott estimated there to be over $100 million in damages, and said he'd like to see the province make a comparable contribution as it did in 2013 after High River flooded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...