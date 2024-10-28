Bonnyville teacher charged with child luring for messages with boy

A Bonnyville teacher has been accused of trying to lure a boy and his friends to her hotel room.

Police were contacted by a concerned family member on Saturday.

The boy, whose age was not released by police, was reportedly talking to the woman on an app.

Janelle Arnold, 35, faces one charge each of invitation to sexual touching, child luring, and failing to comply with a release order.

She was also charged in September with sexual assault and child interference.

According to Northern Light Public Schools division, Arnold was previously a teacher at Duclos School in Bonnyville for two years.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Wainwright on Nov. 7.