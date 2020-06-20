Advertisement
Bottle drive and silent auction for Kids with Cancer Society
Published Saturday, June 20, 2020 3:46PM MDT
Gerratt Bott organized a bottle drive for Hudson, young boy who has leukemia. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A local boy and his family held a special fundraiser on Saturday.
Hudson has been battling leukemia for the past 10 months.
He and his family held a silent auction and bottle drive on Saturday to raise money for the Kids with Cancer Society.
Hudson hopes the money raised will make a difference in another child’s life.