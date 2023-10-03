Bourgault, Campbell shine as Oilers beat Kraken 4-1

Xavier Bourgault scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 31 shots and the Edmonton Oilers snapped the Seattle Kraken's NHL pre-season unbeaten run with a 4-1 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.

Bourgault gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at 6:38 of the first period, before Kailer Yamamoto tied the game with a power-play goal at 13:35.

Connor McDavid snapped the 1-1 deadlock with a third-period goal at 2:49, followed by Bourgault's second of the game at 8:21. Mattias Janmark added an insurance marker into an empty net with seven seconds left in the game.

Defenceman Ben Gleason had two assists for the winners.

The Oilers were outshot 32-14 but still managed to get three pucks past Kraken netminder Philipp Grubauer and one into an empty net.

Edmonton improved to 3-2 with the win, while Seattle slipped to 2-1.

UP NEXT

The Kraken will play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday in Abbotsford, B.C., while the Oilers host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.