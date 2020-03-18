INNISFAIL, ALTA. -- A federal prison in central Alberta has been locked down as a precaution as some inmates who showed flu-like symptoms await test results for COVID-19.

Correctional Services Canada says there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bowden Institution, but a group of less than 10 inmates has been tested for the novel coronavirus.

A spokeswoman says these people have been isolated from other inmates as they wait for the test results.

The medium security facility near Innifail, Alta., can house up to 470 inmates.

Correctional Services Canada says the health and safety of its employees, offenders and the public is its top priority and it continues to take preventative measures, including testing any offenders as required.

It says it has its own health care services in its institutions and can handle cases of influenza and respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 17, 2020