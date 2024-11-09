Boy in hospital after stabbing at north Edmonton McDonald's

A boy is in hospital after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Beaumaris on Friday.

Edmonton police said the boy was stabbed in an "altercation" with two other boys at the fast-food restaurant on 153 Avenue and Castle Downs Road.

No ages have been given for any of the boys, but police confirmed they were all minors.

The boy who was stabbed was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was in stable condition Saturday morning.

The two other boys ran away. Police believe it was not a random event.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests had been made.

Police did not say if they had identified the boys.