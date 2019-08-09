Mounties are investigating a break-and-enter at a school in Maskwacis early Wednesday morning.

Three people and a dog went into the Nipisihkopahk Secondary School on the Samson Band in Maskwacis multiple times between 12:50 and 5:30 a.m.

RCMP said they stole computer equipment and caused damage.

One thief was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, dark grey shorts, black shoes and a pink sweater used as face cover, police said. Another thief was wearing a light grey or white hoodie with a red shirt underneath, grey sweatpants and a light hat. The third thief was wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information about this break-in is asked to call RCMP at 780-585-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.