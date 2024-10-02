Break-in, copper wire theft causes $700K in damage to commercial work site

Three people have been charged after a break-in that caused $703,000 in property damage.

Police got a report of the break-and-enter in progress at 1:53 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Mounties say the suspects cut the fence at a commercial work yard in Nisku and were actively stealing things from the lot when the property managers located and detained them.

Three people were arrested.

During the investigation, police seized several tools used for breaking and entering, copper wire and about $23,000 in stolen property.

A 43-year-old man, a 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been charged with break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of break-in instruments.

Two of the suspects were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on Oct. 31.

The third suspect remains in custody and will appear in court on Oct. 3.