Nav Canada has no record of 'chemtrails' conversation with Alberta government

There are renewed questions over a recent comment by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on whether the province is being sprayed from above by so-called chemtrails.

Smith told a weekend United Conservative Party town hall that she spoke with the person in charge of Edmonton’s airspace, who confirmed to her that aircraft are not allowed to go up and spray the atmosphere.

However, Nav Canada, the agency responsible for traffic in the country's civilian airspace, says in a statement that its government relations team has not had any queries from the Alberta government on this topic.

Smith’s office was not immediately available for comment on Nav Canada’s statement or to confirm who Smith spoke to.

Smith also told the party event she heard that the U.S. government may be spraying chemtrails over the city.

A spokesman for the North American Aerospace Defence Command, or Norad, has said it's not conducting any flights in Canada that involve the spraying of chemicals.

White streaks of condensation can be visible in the sky after planes fly by, and Smith has been criticized for giving credence to the belief that they are chemicals purposely sprayed from planes for nefarious purposes.