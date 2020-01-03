Bucket truck tips in Edmonton, man taken to hospital
A man was hospitalized after a bucket truck tipped over on Jan. 3. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A man was hospitalized after the bucket truck he was working in tipped over on Friday.
Emergency crews received the call around noon.
The accident happened at 75 Street and 125 Avenue.
Edmonton police have been called to investigate the situation, and a spokesperson said officers have confirmed it was a workplace incident.
Occupational Health and Safety has been informed.